The Samsung Galaxy S22 sees its price plummet like never before on this site

The excellent Galaxy S22 is the subject of a superb deal to be seized on the Rakuten site. The Samsung brand smartphone benefits from a reduction of more than 35% in order to go below 540 euros.

A smartphone from the Samsung brand is at a very reduced price. On the Rakuten site, it is indeed possible to obtain the Galaxy S22 available in a black color and at a price of 535.89 euros instead of 859 euros. This makes an immediate discount of more than 300 euros from the e-tailer.

For information, the device is eligible for free home delivery. In addition, members who have subscribed to the ClubR Rakuten program will obtain a voucher which must be spent during a next order placed on the e-commerce site, within 30 days.

Rakuten: huge price drop on the very good Samsung Galaxy S22

Compatible with 5G, the Samsung Galaxy S22 associated with the Rakuten offer is a very powerful smartphone which has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a Full HD + definition of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone also packs an Exynos 2200 Octa-Core processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 3700 mAh battery with fast charging and Android 12 mobile operating system with an interface. OneUI user.

As for the photo part of the smartphone, it consists of a main sensor of 50 + 12 + 10 MP and a front sensor of 10 MP.

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.