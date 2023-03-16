Tutorial: Download the Diablo IV beta now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As the closed beta of Diablo IV approaches, it is possible to pre-download it without even having received its code. Indeed, if you have pre-ordered the next juggernaut signed Blizzard, you can then immerse yourself in the adventure via early access to the beta before opening it to all players.

How to download the Diablo IV beta now?

With the new Xbox mobile app, you can download any game or beta from the Microsoft Store to your console. You can therefore download the Diablo IV beta now (79.59 GB on Xbox Series X).

Download the Xbox app

In order to be able to download any game or beta in advance, you will need the new Xbox app on your mobile. You can download the Xbox app to Android or iOS. Once downloaded, sign in with your Xbox account.

Set up the Xbox console in the app

To download the beta directly to your console from your mobile, you must configure your console. To do this, click on the icon at the top right next to the notification bell and follow the different steps.

Find the beta on the Microsoft Store

Once your console is activated in the application, click on the search magnifying glass and under the input bar, on games. Then type “Diablo IV” to find it.

Download the game from the app

Click “Download to console”. The download will start on your console if it is in instant start or the next time it is powered on.