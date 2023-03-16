Tutorial: Download the Diablo IV beta now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As the closed beta of Diablo IV approaches, it is possible to pre-download it without even having received its code. Indeed, if you have pre-ordered the next juggernaut signed Blizzard, you can then immerse yourself in the adventure via early access to the beta before opening it to all players.
How to download the Diablo IV beta now?
With the new Xbox mobile app, you can download any game or beta from the Microsoft Store to your console. You can therefore download the Diablo IV beta now (79.59 GB on Xbox Series X).
- Download the Xbox app
In order to be able to download any game or beta in advance, you will need the new Xbox app on your mobile. You can download the Xbox app to Android or iOS. Once downloaded, sign in with your Xbox account.
- Set up the Xbox console in the app
To download the beta directly to your console from your mobile, you must configure your console. To do this, click on the icon at the top right next to the notification bell and follow the different steps.
- Find the beta on the Microsoft Store
Once your console is activated in the application, click on the search magnifying glass and under the input bar, on games. Then type “Diablo IV” to find it.
- Download the game from the app
Click “Download to console”. The download will start on your console if it is in instant start or the next time it is powered on.
Duration of Open Beta and Early Access weekends
- Early access to the open beta will start on March 17 at 5:00 p.m. EST and end on March 20 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
- The open beta will begin on March 24 at 5:00 p.m. EST and end on March 27 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
During the Early Access weekend, players will be able to choose from three classes. Take on the role of a seasoned barbarian, a nimble rogue, or a sorcerer with mastery of the elements. During the Open Beta weekend, the Druid and Necromancer classes will also be available in addition to the three classes mentioned above.
A maximum of 10 characters can be created per Battle.net account. After reaching level 25 with a character, we recommend trying to fend off demonic hordes using other classes to find your favorite. Any progress made during Early Access will carry over to Open Beta weekends. However, all characters created during this period will be removed at the end of the beta.
During the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players will be able to get an in-depth look at the start of Diablo IV. This preview of the campaign includes the prologue and all of Act I. The first area, Broken Peaks, has you slaying demons through a rugged landscape.