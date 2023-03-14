The Segway electric scooter is a bargain only at Darty

Many of you want to travel without breaking the bank and therefore look for solutions in an emergency. At Darty, the Segway KickScooter F401 electric scooter goes to €522.28 instead of €699.99. For this, it will be necessary to take advantage of the additional 5% discount offered by the site.

Segway electric scooter > €522.28 at Darty

This electric scooter will allow you to go to your destination without taking your vehicle and therefore avoid consuming gasoline. If you are interested in this good plan, take a few moments to continue reading and above all make great savings.

The neatly designed Segway scooter has a high-performance and powerful 350W motor that will allow the scooter to reach a maximum speed of 25 km/h while climbing 20° gradients easily. The autonomy will allow you to drive between 30 and 35 km thanks to its very correct battery of 367 Wh. To monitor your battery, all you have to do is look at the beautiful LCD screen on the handlebars of the electric scooter. Before confirming your purchase, don’t forget to take advantage of the additional 5% discount.

