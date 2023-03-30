The Senate would give half sanction to the Law of Emergency in Security

This Thursday, in Extraordinary Session, the provincial Senate would give half sanction to the Law of Emergency in Security requested by the Executive Santafesino.

In the pre-match, the extension of the norm is the axis of the discussion. Particularly, the opposition proposes a two-year extension for the initiativewhile PJ legislators only propose the validity until December 31, 2023.

In this frame, it is estimated that Peronism would impose a majority opinionbefore the minority signed by the radical senators.

Government request

It should be remembered that the Minister of Security, Claudio Brilloni, held a meeting last Wednesday with the senators, where he raised the need to renew the law with the aim of “expanding the resources and tools to combat crime and drug trafficking in the territory of Santa Fe”.

On the occasion, the official declared regarding the rule that “there are some issues to be defined, which will be dealt with in the parliamentary sphere. Regarding the rationale for why we need the law, they have been heard.”

Regarding the request for extension of the term of the law, he said that “it is something that was raised, but we presented a project for this 2023. Later, If this has to be extended in time, it is not a matter that concerns me to solve it“.