Violent attack in the heart of La Plata: two policemen almost ended up stabbed

Two police officers from the province of Buenos Aires detained a man who attacked them with a Tramontina knife in the center of La Plata.

The event occurred during the night of this last Tuesday, when the troops were patrolling the area of ​​11 and 56. At that corner they observed that three people were starring in a fight and then they got out of the car to try to separate them.

Two of them fled on foot, but the third pulled out a knife and began to rebuke them. Before the attack escalated, the officers subdued him and took the Tramontina away from him, prior to arresting him.

This is a 23-year-old person who is now at the disposal of UFI No. 2 under the title of “resisting authority and possession of a knife.”