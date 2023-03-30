Violent attack in the heart of La Plata: two policemen almost ended up stabbed

Two police officers from the province of Buenos Aires detained a man who attacked them with a Tramontina knife in the center of La Plata.
The event occurred during the night of this last Tuesday, when the troops were patrolling the area of 11 and 56. At that corner they observed that three people were starring in a fight and then they got out of the car to try to separate them.
Two of them fled on foot, but the third pulled out a knife and began to rebuke them. Before the attack escalated, the officers subdued him and took the Tramontina away from him, prior to arresting him.
This is a 23-year-old person who is now at the disposal of UFI No. 2 under the title of “resisting authority and possession of a knife.”