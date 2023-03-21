The Snake Club presents: “Shanghai Ecstasy”

Party “The Snake Club” surprises the world of entertainment again with his new tour “Shangai Extasis”an experience that transports you to ancient China and

plunge into a world of temptation and desire forbidden by the gods.

Attendees are invited to explore the most unknown part of their being in a space full of creatures, colors, costumes, dance and enjoyment. In the month of March, appointments are on the 24th

Quilmes at CLUB RE and on the 31st at the historic headquarters of El Club de la Serpiente in Ciudad de

Buenos Aires: MUSEUM.

If you are looking for an immersive experience with Michael Jackson, Madonna, Abba, Rod

Stewart y los Bee Gees as a soundtrack, The Snake Club is the place for you. This unique party encompasses a whole universe of fantasy through music, which goes from

pop to funk and from funk to disco; adding the staging, dancers and costumes

according to the theme of the tour.

In each new edition, the serpent sheds its skin and invites its followers to do the same.

yourself, modifying your behavior and encouraging yourself to be authentic.

The color track, the costumes and the music create a hypnotic atmosphere that invites you to

immerse yourself in new experiences to be reborn as someone new.

Tickets can get here.