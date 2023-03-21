Xi Jinping on Putin: Beijing has an influence on Moscow like no one else

Moscow.

Xi Jinping visits Vladimir Putin in Moscow – is this the “diabolical pact of the dictators” or the hope for a peacemaker?

Xi Jinping is not only post for three days Moscow travelled. China’s head of state has also demonstratively invited his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin to a return visit. So the man who, by international arrest warrant, was war criminal is searched for. Is this finally the “diabolical pact of the dictators” that representatives of pure democratic doctrine have long painted on the wall?

There are other voices in the West as well. They raise hopes and see in Chinas strongman a possible peacemaker in Ukraine. You also don’t want to be fooled by the glossy images that the The Kremlin staged by the Xi visit. Most of these voices belong to those who want negotiations to end Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

In fact, both views are one-dimensionally narrowed. One thing is clear: China cannot be the neutral mediator that Xi recently wanted to present himself as with his twelve-point plan. Because it goes without saying Peking Party – on the side of Moscow. Just as Washington, Berlin and Brussels are also parties – on the side of Kiev.













Beijing has influence in Moscow like no other

However, the hopes that some in the West attach to China are not at all about the role of a “neutral” mediator. That Xi and Putin are strategic partners, there is no doubt. The two heads of state underpinned this on Tuesday with further agreements on intensified cooperation. But precisely because of this special relationship, the leadership in Beijing can assert an influence in Moscow that no one else in the world has.

China cannot pull the plug on the Russian war of aggression. But a clear stop signal to Putin would certainly not go unnoticed. In fact, Russia has been economically dependent on China since the beginning of the war. And in global politics, too, without Xi, Putin would finally become a pariah.

Just remember the G-20 summit in November, when Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov left early and almost in a hurry. The same Lavrov that audiences in India recently laughed at because he spread propaganda slogans that were all too absurd.

In this situation, Xi could no doubt “persuade” his “dear friend” Putin into negotiations with Kiev. As the West might do with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Because against the will of the United States and its European allies, Zelenskyy could not wage war for long.

The bottom line is that everything is a question of goals. And not much fits together (yet). Neither for China nor for the West. Out of Beijing’s Putin must not leave the battlefield as a loser – and certainly not fall over failure. Because that would increase the risk of Russia reorienting itself. Conversely, the West wants to prevent the war of conquest from being worthwhile for Russia: Putin must under no circumstances get through with his annexations.

Bringing both approaches together would be the very fine art of diplomacy. A formula would be sought that guarantees the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – and yet does not make Putin the loser. It is not about personal saving of face, but about reliable results. Sounds far fetched. But at the latest when the forthcoming military offensives come to nothing, all these questions will come up with new urgency. And Xi Jinping will play a role in this.

