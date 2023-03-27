The snowy weather stops all city bus traffic in Uppsala

The snowy weather has caused major traffic disruptions on Monday. Many buses have difficulty getting around and in the end UL decided to stop all city bus traffic in Uppsala.

It is unclear when the bus service can be allowed to resume.

– We don’t have a forecast, it depends a little on the weather, but it will probably postpone the evening. The best way to keep track is by looking at our website, says Ellen Åberg, press spokesperson at UL.

SMHI has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snowfall in combination with strong winds. During Monday, an area of ​​snow and wind moved over eastern Svealand, something that intensified from lunchtime.