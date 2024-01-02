The US has a new millionaire with the Powerball lottery and in the New Year

JOHNSTON.- With the arrival of the New Year a Michigan resident became the new millionaire in the United States, after winning the lottery Powerball whose amount is 842.4 million dollars, It is the first time there has been a New Year’s winner since the game’s inception in 1992.

The lucky numbers were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and the red Powerball: 1.

Final ticket sales raised the drawing amount above its previous estimate of $810 million to $842.4 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th-largest US lottery jackpot ever won.

How to play Powerball?

The probability of winning the Powerball bag is 1 in 292.2 million.

The lucky winner will be able to choose between a prize of $842.4 million payable over 30 years or a one-time payment of $425.2 million. Both options are before taxes.

Other winning tickets include four sold in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland, which matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Two tickets, from Florida and Texas, matched all five white balls and won prizes of 2 million dollars by including the Power Play option for 1 dollar more per play.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Source: AP