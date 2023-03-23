The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 goes to less than 170 euros for an ultra-limited time at Amazon

Why pay more if what matters to you is available for less than 170 euros? This is the question that Amazon invites you to ask yourself with its exceptional offer on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11!
Versatile and compatible with 4G, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has all the features important to you and more. But that's not all: the Chinese smartphone at the already affordable price usually now costs less than 170 euros on the site of the American e-commerce giant. The Graphite Gray model of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory benefits from a discount of almost 20 euros, thus being displayed at a price of 168.17 euros against 188 euros as usual.. You will certainly not have the choice of color or capacity, but it remains a small price to pay to change your smartphone. Especially since the acquisition of a shell or a microSD will overcome these limitations without spending too much. Especially since the American giant Amazon offers you the delivery of your order and, if necessary, its return within thirty days.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 stocks may melt due to this offer
Sporting a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 90 Hz refresh, you can enjoy all your visual content with fluidity, but also a striking level of detail and ultra-bright images. But the Chinese smartphone can also claim to have a battery that will allow it to follow you for a whole day without risking failure. Moreover, to prepare for any eventuality, the Xiaomi smartphone is recharged via a 33 Watt fast charging system, so that you can resume your activities and your day as quickly as possible if it lets you down on the way. Let’s not forget either that with a Snapdragon microprocessor, 4 GB of RAM and 4G connectivity, the Android smartphone will be able to support you in web browsing, content consumption and the use of low-power games. Finally, photography fans have not been forgotten either, the phone displaying a quadruple camera back camera to the main sensor of 50 Mpx.
