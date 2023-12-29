Their first concert in Miami

The wait is over! This December 29 and 30 Charly & Johayron They will fulfill one of the great dreams of their artistic career, sing for the first time in Miami.

The popular Cuban duo will perform two nights in a row at La Scala with two concerts sold outbecause in just hours they managed to sell all the tickets.

“The time we have been waiting for has arrived! Tomorrow the 29th and the day after the 30th we make history in the USA. See you at La Scala,” the artists shared in their Instagram stories.

Captura Instagram / Charly & Johayron

There are more and more followers of Charly & Johayron inside and outside of Cuba. These days one of his latest songs, “A copy of me”, It is sweeping the most popular lists.

Dancing the challenge of the song, Charly & Johayron celebrated that they are number one in Cuba and the United States.

The first concerts of the artists’ tour of the United States in Las Vegas and Dallas were a resounding success.

The reggaeton artists recently shared other excellent news and that is that they will participate on February 18 in the Latin festival Vibra Urbana.