There is a detainee for the crime of the bus driver in La Matanza

Daniel Barrientos, murdered today at dawn in Virrey del Pino

A suspect in the crime of the bus driver Pedro Daniel Barrientosdriver of line 620 murdered in the area of ​​the Vernazza neighborhood of Virrey del Pino in the early hours of the morning, He was arrested shortly before noon today, as confirmed by sources in the case to infobae.

The detainee, who is being investigated whether he was the material author of the shot, was made available to prosecutor Gastón Duplaá, from the La Matanza Homicide UFI and will be subjected to a lineup, they detailed. A burned car was found this morning in the area: it is being investigated whether it belongs to the criminals who committed the act.

The crime occurred at 4:30 today at kilometer 41 of Route 3, when Barrientos began the service. A group of criminals got into the unit and started a shootout with a City cop that was already there. As a result of the confrontation, Barrientos was shot in the chest that instantly took his life. At the scene of the event a weapon was found with a request for kidnappingissued by a police station in El Palomar.

The officer who starred in the shooting, who works in the Urban Containment Operations Department of the Buenos Aires force, was returning to his home after serving. For now, He is not charged with any crime and testifies as a witness in the case. His weapon was seized to be examined.

Court in Ruta 3 and General Paz to protest the crime

The event triggered a series of protests demanding security, a scene repeated in recent times. Thus, colleagues from line 620 cut off the intersection of Route 3 and General Paz.

The UTA, for its part, launched a massive stoppage of the lines in the western zone.

As reported, Unemployment affects bus lines 88, 218, 284, 325, 378, 382, ​​620, 622 and 828. “From the Unión Tranviarios Automotor we inform all of society that a strike has been decided starting at 7:30 in the entire western zone of Greater Buenos Aires as a result of a tragic act of insecurity, which meant the death of a worker on the bus line 620″, said the UTA authorities in a statement.

And they added: “The death of our partner adds to a number of episodes of insecurity that has been affecting drivers especially throughout the AMBA, for which the UTA says enough is enough and anticipates that the measures will be deepened as long as the authorities do not guarantee the minimum conditions of safety at work in our entire sector.

