There’s a new top dog in town! French Bulldog Claims Most Popular Purebred Title – Up News Info

The breed’s growing popularity – and price tag – has led to an increase in French Bulldog thefts in recent years – remember when two Frenchies owned by Lady Gaga were stolen in 2021.

The sweet and ultra-cute French Bulldog has won the title of America’s Most Popular Dog, ending the Labrador Retriever’s 31-year reign as king of the purebreds in the American Kennel Club’s 2022 rankings.

With his flat face, doe eyes and bat ears, the Frenchie has steadily climbed the rankings over the past decade, reaching second place the year before, according to the club, which holds the largest registry of purebred dog pedigrees in the country. .

“What’s not to like about them?” They are great companions, cute and show lots of affection,” said breeder Johnny Danley Jr., of Atlanta.

The Frenchie occupied 14th place in the 2012 rankings. Since then, registrations have increased tenfold, the club said on its site Internet.

Danley began breeding French Bulldogs for about a dozen years as a hobby, selling to friends, before opening his own business, Damn Danley Kennels, in 2018.

“I’ve heard of some sales for $1 million. But we sell to blue collar, 9-5 people who want to spend a little on a great companion,” Danley said.

The breed’s growing popularity — and price tag — has led to an increase in French bulldog thefts in recent years, according to the club. In an incident that made national headlines in 2021, two Frenchies belonging to Lady Gaga were stolen during an altercation in Los Angeles that left the singer’s dog walker with gunshot wounds.

Danley acknowledged that some of the pint-sized Frenchies may have health issues affecting the respiratory system and spinal cord. But the risks are much lower when only healthy dogs are used for breeding, he said.

The former top dog, the equal-tempered Labrador retriever, still has a lot of fans as he slipped down a notch to No. 2, ahead of No. 3, the Golden retriever and No. 4 , the German Shepherd. Trailing at No. 199 is the English Foxhound.

“They’re all great dogs,” said Ersylan Hughen, breeder and part-owner of Royale French Bulldogs in the Atlanta suburb of Union City.

“I love labs, don’t get me wrong,” Hughen said. “But the Frenchies are the best. They are like little people. When they look at you, they just melt your heart. »