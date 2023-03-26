These 10 sites account for more than half of global internet traffic

A report published in January 2023 provides us with the latest global internet traffic data

It reveals the role played by the different video streaming services

The situation has evolved over the past few years, but Netflix still weighs just as much

Which web platforms weigh the most on global Internet traffic? That’s the question Sandvine analysts are asking. The online portal Statista has sifted through this information to offer a very informative infographic of which it has the secret.

Netflix remains in the lead

Without further ado, here are the ten services in order that have the most weight in global Internet traffic: Netflix (14.9%), YouTube (11.6%), Generic QUIC (a network protocol designed to speed up online web applications) (5.9%), Disney+ (4.5%), TikTok (3.9%), Http media stream (3.7%), PlayStation Downloads (3%), Xbox Live (2 .9%), Facebook (2.9%), Amazon Prime Video (2.8%), other services (43.9%).

We can notice the significant weight of video streaming platforms, which together account for nearly 40% of the total. Social networks also still count a lot in internet traffic, starting with TikTok, a player whose rise to power has not escaped anyone.

In his report, Sandvine adds a rather striking figure: “The average person can spend up to eight hours a day on internet applications. Whether for work, school, communications or education, apps have become an integral part of our way of life. »

The weight of video streaming

It is interesting to compare these figures to other previous studies. And precisely, we relayed 4 years ago a similar report produced by Sandvine experts. Among the main lessons of the latter, Netflix already weighed for 15% of global traffic. It was even 19% in the United States, and up to 40% during peak hours. Clearly, the streaming platform still takes the lion’s share, even if new players like Disney+ have come to compete with it.

We also noted the weight of certain personal assistants such as Alexa and Siri: 0.05% for both. Analysts also noted the growing importance of Internet gaming. It is becoming a significant force in traffic volume, especially through game downloads, and streaming via platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, but also with services like Steam on PC and more recently the Epic Games Store on pc.