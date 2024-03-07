They announce a program that will benefit thousands of Cuban doctors who have not been able to revalidate their degrees in the United States.

The organizations Solidaridad Sin Fronteras and La Cruz Verde presented this Wednesday in Miami an international medical aid program for doctors whose objective is to replace the slave labor of Cuban doctors abroad.

Cuban medical professionals who have deserted or not from medical missions will be able to offer their services and knowledge in Latin American countries, as revealed Telemundo 51 citing as a source a press conference held this Wednesday.

It is estimated that the program could benefit in the long term thousands of Cuban doctors and doctors from other countries who have residence in the United States but who have not been able to revalidate their degrees in that country and want to practice.

The project, conceived from the very heart of South Florida, will include health professionals of Cuban origin, residing in the United States, who wish to provide their valuable medical services to regions of Central and Latin America.

In this new dynamic, their economic remuneration will be far from the restrictions imposed by the Castro regime, allowing them to exercise their noble profession with dignity and justice.

“What we are going to do is communicate the doctor directly with the health entities of those countries.” Alexei López, specialist in technical medicine and intensive care,

“This direct connection promises a significant impact on communities in need, providing them with access to highly qualified professionals committed to their well-being”he added.

“We are going to give these countries an alternative to obtain professionals without having to fall into this type of programs that only enrich the coffers of the Havana regime,” said Julio César Alfonso, president of Solidaridad Sin Fronteras.

“This will help a lot with possible changes in the bar exam policy in Florida”added Alfonso, envisioning a more promising future for these professionals.

State Senator Daphne Campbell has endorsed the initiative.

“I am closely following and supporting the bill that would allow doctors who graduated outside the United States to practice as doctors,” Campbell stated.

“Replacing the slave system of the Cuban regime with a system that also gives rights and work to the same professionals who suffered slavery is a perfect situation to be able to end the slave system of medical missions, while providing public health that They need it so much in so many countries,” said Javier Larrondo, president of Prisioners Defenders.

“We are going to promote direct contact between professionals and the different Latin American countries mainly so that they can practice without having an intermediary that takes advantage of them and remains with the majority,” added Larrondo.

The program will go into practice in the coming months and the first groups of 5 to 12 doctors will offer their services for 21 days in countries such as El Salvador, Haiti, Colombia and Honduras, among others.

This concrete action represents a significant step towards the liberation of Cuban health professionals and the strengthening of health care systems in needy regions.