The Peruvian youtuber Frans Huanchi He traveled to Cuba and was terrified after the comments Tourist was terrified after comments from a taxi driver, who warned him that filming on the island could lead to problems: “They are going to look for you in Peru,” he told him.

The young man and his video producer arrived in the Caribbean nation on their first trip outside of South America; and he recounted his impressions of the trip, in which he had to carry medication and felt that Terminal 3 of the José Martí International Airport was “stuck in time.”

One of his first experiences was searching for a car to take him from the airport to the Airbnb they had booked in Old Havana. When a taxi driver asked why he was recording and the young people responded that it was for a YouTube channel, the driver refused to take them.

However, they took another one that left them a little more worried.

After passing by the Plaza de la Revolución the taxi driver told him: “They are going to look for you in Peru, what you filmed there can be used for anything, to give information, to plant a bomb.”

He continued by saying that possibly a car was already following them because the security in the country was “the best in the world, it will look for you in Peru,” he reiterated.

The influencer says that he also warned him that “for recording without permission they could put us in jail for two days”; but that he finally decided to think that the man was joking.

Later, however, he acknowledged that during the trip he was haunted by doubts about whether what the taxi driver had said was true and that it would confirm the repression and lack of freedoms in the Caribbean nation.

The young Peruvians were shocked by “the old structures of Havana, the old cars, the island frozen in time,” and by the currency exchange. “For 150 dollars they gave us this whole wad of bills,” they explained, showing a large amount of money that exceeded 30 thousand Cuban pesos.

In addition, they acknowledged that despite everything they found that people are “warmer and kinder.”

Last year, several YouTubers visited the island and concluded that there is “a very harsh reality” in the Caribbean nation.

The Colombian youtuber known as Planeta Juan wanted to “try to live the Cuban way” and see what that peculiar lifestyle that national colleagues showed meant, and that contrasted so much with the image of the country open to tourism that the State tries to convey.

“Some of the bad things I saw were the scarcity of food, medicine and resources for people. Even if you have money, you can’t do anything with it because there is nothing to buy,” he said after his visit.

Also a youtuber Dominican who was visiting the country At the beginning of February he interviewed who he called “the most feared man in Santiago de Cuba,” so he could tell him what life was like in the island’s prisons.