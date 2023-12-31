They attack the house of Luitingo, from GH VIP, in Seville

A few hours after saying goodbye to a 2023 full of successes professionally and personally, Luitingo has just announced through his Instagram profile that He has been the victim of an assault in his home in Seville. A hard setback that comes when the former contestant of the eighth edition of GH VIP was thoroughly enjoying these important dates in the company of his new partner, Jessica Buena, whom he met during his adventure on the Telecinco reality show.

In the early morning of December 31, I was robbed in my house in Seville. This guitar that is five months old. The pickguard has white scratches from touching the porcelain. If you see it, they want to sell it to you or something, it could be mine, Luitingo writes on his social networks. The artist gives more details about the stolen object: The frets of the neck are gastatos to touch. I thank you for sharing, please.

The television show regrets what happened with a forceful message: What a beautiful farewell to the year…. Likewise, he explains that not only one guitar was stolen, but two. This one has also been stolen from me. He has a previous fishmann and several wood scratches. The headstock has marks that I made on it, he also comments. If you see it, they want to sell it to you or something like that, remember me, please. Thank you very much to allinsists.

According to Luitingo’s story, the thieves only took these two guitars that were so useful in the singer’s daily life. No jewelry, no money. It is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the robbery.

The love of Luitingo and Jessica Bueno

This setback does not tarnish the very special end of the year that Luitingo is experiencing with the help of Jessica Bueno. It’s the first time I’ve fallen in love with a woman like that., he explained recently in front of the microphones of Friday! in Mediaset. As for the plans for this New Year’s Eve, the singer is going to spend it in the company of the model and her three children: Fran, Jota and Alejandro. Let’s all get together, she says.

For her part, Jessica Bueno clarifies what the meeting between her children and Luitingo will be like. The fact that we are together does not mean that they perceive that we are a couple. They are going to know him as Luis, Luitingoshift.