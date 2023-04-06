They attacked a bus in the region with stones and a passenger was injured

Just days after the violent crime of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos in La Matanza and the protest of his colleagues that ended in a violent attack on the Buenos Aires Minister of Security Sergio Berni, In Berisso a new episode of insecurity took place and the target was none other than the driver and the passengers of a unit of the 214 bus line.

According to the information on the portal Berisso City, the windows of the bus exploded in the middle of a fierce stone throw and a woman who was traveling in the bus ended up injuredfor which she had to be transferred to a hospital guard.

The dramatic event occurred in the New York neighborhood and it is believed that two minors would have thrown the stones and caused the damage in question. However, the causes of the attack are still unknown and it was learned that it was the driver, identified as Nahuel Aliwho transferred the victim to the Mario Larrain Hospital.

The aforementioned outlet in turn indicated that neither the driver nor the assaulted woman wanted to file a criminal or judicial complaint as a result of what happened, although the neighbors demand a greater police presence in the city to avoid new incidents.