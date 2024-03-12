They mourn the death of the Cuban Olympic champion Emilio Correa

The Olympic, world and Pan American champion Emilio Correa Vaillant, one of the legends of Cuban boxing died this Monday, at the age of 71.

Correa was part of the trio of Cuban boxers – along with Theophilus Stevenson (died 2012) and Orlando Martinez (died in 2021) – who achieved the first gold medals in boxing for the island after the 1959 revolution came to power at the 1972 Munich Games.

“Unfortunately in the early hours of today (Monday) 3 am, my father Justo Emilio Correa Vaillant has passed away. Friends, I’m devastated, I’m only calmed by the idea that I did everything for him. I cared for him, fed him, healed him and loved him more every day. “My father, God keep you just like my mother,” his son, also boxer Emilio Correa Bayeux, Olympic runner-up in Beijing 2008, wrote on Facebook.

Inder authorities and the Cuban Olympic Committee mourn the death of Justo Emilio Correa Vaillant, Olympic, world and Pan American champion.

“It hurts to know that the Olympic, world and Pan American champion Justo Emilio Correa Vaillant, great among the greats of Cuban Boxing, has died. To his son, who made the news public, to the rest of the family, and to his closest friends, our condolences. “said Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of Inder, on the social network X.

The Cuban Olympic Committee assured, on its Facebook page, that “we accompany the family and friends of Emilio Correa in their feelings. His recent death generates mourning in Cuban sport.”

Correa Vaillant was born in Santiago de Cuba on May 20, 1952. The highest points of his career were the Olympic, World and Pan American crowns won in Munich 1972, Havana 1974 and Cali 1971, respectively.