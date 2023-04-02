“They promote drugs even in sports”: AMLO, on the legalization of marijuana in the NBA

What a controversy unleashed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with a message on his social networks. AMLO was not silent before the news of the Marijuana legalization in the NBA, that is, allow its use between players without any penalty. President he threw the United States nice that’s why.

Through his Twitter account, AMLO showed his discontent with the news sending the gabacho to say that they complain and complain about the violence in Mexico, but They do nothing to counteract drug use among their population. Don’t look at us, that’s what he said.

AMLO’s message on the legalization of marijuana in the NBA / Photo: Getty

The legalization of marijuana in the NBA

Well, as we mentioned, according to various specialized media such as Brand, The NBA signed an agreement with the Players Association to make marijuana completely legal for the league’s superstars. Now they will be able to use it recreationally without receiving a penalty, according to that information.

AMLO’s message on the legalization of marijuana in the NBA / Photo: Getty

Superstars like Kevin Durant spearheaded a movement that gained strength in 2020 with the famous NBA bubble to carry out the playoffs in the midst of the pandemic. “If you love her, you love her. If you don’t, you won’t even try it. Marijuana is just marijuana, it doesn’t hurt anyone.. Help and make things better. It’s not a debate.”he said on the show ‘All The Smoke’.

AMLO’s message on the legalization of marijuana in the NBA / Photo: Getty

But AMLO did not like the news at all

Whether we agree or not, that’s another matter. The issue here is that AMLO took the opportunity to politicize what happened with that of his recent crusade against addictions, mainly Shooting the use of fentanyl in the medical industry (Here we tell you in depth what’s up with AMLO and his fight against fentanyl).

AMLO’s message on the legalization of marijuana in the NBA / Photo: Getty

The president used his Twitter account to send a message to the United States for the legalization of marijuana in the NBAaccusing his government of wanting to invade Mexico under the pretext of confronting the cartels, but at the same time “promote drug use even in sports”.

“They threaten to invade, they sell high-powered weapons in their flea markets, they do nothing for their youth, suffer —unfortunately— from the terrible and deadly fentanyl pandemic, but they do not address the causes. They are not concerned with well-being, only money, nor do they strengthen moral, cultural and spiritual values; Nor do they limit drug use, on the contrary, they encourage it even in sports. It’s sad and decadent”

AMLO’s message on marijuana legalization in the NBA

AMLO ended his controversial message with the phrase “It is contradictory and hypocritical” accompanied by a note about the Marijuana legalization in the NBA.

It may interest you