They will screen a documentary of Divided in Hurlingham and Tilcara for free

“Tilcara: a little below the sky” is a documentary that displays the performance of Divididos in 2010 in the town of Tilcara, Jujuy, when they presented their album “Amapola del 66”.

Divided announced on their social networks that they will do a free screening of that documentary in Tilcara and Hurlingham for charity.

“We want to share this film and that we see together that recital where we presented “Amapola del 66″ and, mainly, find ourselves to accompany and help those who need it most,” they published on their social networks.

The projections will be: on April 6 at 4:00 p.m. it will be at the Municipal Microstadium, Hurlingham. Then, on April 8 at 4:00 p.m. in Laguna de los Patos, Tilcara.

The iconic Argentine rock band asked those who attend to bring non-perishable food and warm clothes in good condition that will be destined for homeless people.

The screening will be accompanied by: IF Foundation, collecting donations; Solidarity Networkprior to the documentary, images of girls and boys who are being sought by their families will be broadcast; The Mighty Throatwho will gather signatures for the bill for the Salary of Community Cooks.

will also be present Empat Foundationand, members of this Foundation whose objective is the inclusion of people with Down Syndrome; 4 legs project, carrying out an awareness campaign for the adoption of stray animals and against animal abuse; and finally The Hurlingham Environmental Movement, to gather signatures for the “Arroyo Morón Urban Natural Reserve” project.