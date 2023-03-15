This external hard drive from a reputable brand is a hit on this site

If you need an external hard drive to store your large files, know that Amazon offers the WD Elements 1 TB model for less than 55 euros.

For this good plan associated with the field of high-tech, Amazon is taking advantage of the imminent arrival of the fall season to lower portable external hard drive price. Indeed, the e-commerce giant offers the WD Elements with a storage capacity of 1 TB at a price of 53.85 euros instead of 60.99 euros; an immediate discount of more than 10% from Amazon.

For information, this is an external hard drive eligible for free home delivery since the amount of the product is greater than 25 euros.

Amazon: fall for the offer on the WD Elements 1 TB external hard drive

Offered in a black color and compatible on PC, the WD Elements external hard drive from Western Digital can be taken anywhere thanks to its dimensions of 11 x 8.2 x 2.1 centimeters and its weight of nearly 236 grams. Very easy to use, the portable storage solution includes USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility and has a data transfer rate of up to 130 MB per second. Powered by a USB 3.0 cable, the external hard drive is recognized by most Windows operating systems.

If this external hard drive designed to store your photos, your music, your videos and your files meets your expectations and above all your needs, you know what you have to do.

