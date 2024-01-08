Timothe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner show off their love at the Golden Globes

MIAMI.- He romance in between Timothe Chalamet y Kylie Jenner seems to be stronger than ever, because the couple decided to express their love in a public event, such as the Golden Globes . Although the actor arrived alone on the red carpet, inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel he shared a table with the socialite and businesswoman.

The award ceremony became the first major Hollywood event in which they shared together as a couple, leaving each other looking very happy.

However, social networks exploded after the nominee for best actor for his role in Wonka and the member of the Kardashian clan were captured in a rather affectionate moment, in which after exchanging some words with subtle mischief, they gave each other a kiss. .

The video of the moment went viral and Internet users have not stopped commenting on the scene. Some point out that they make a cute couple, while others still do not believe that the relationship is real and consider that it is due to a marketing issue.

Likewise, there are those who rejected Kylie’s alleged action, since the businesswoman allegedly denied Selena Gómez a photo with the interpreter. So far, none of the celebrities have commented on the matter.

Timothe y Kylie

It was in April 2023 when speculation began about the couple. They met at the beginning of last year at a haute couture event.

Then, they began to talk about the possible affair that existed between the two, but little was known about it. However, a few months later, both were seen sharing some outings. It was at a Beyonc concert in which both showed affection in public.

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship is promising, since they have not hesitated to accompany each other to significant events in their career.