To feed them separately

The stereotype of Miami as a city where drivers drive “like a beast” is already well known, however, the “animals” of some continue to cause surprise.

Why does a Miami resident decide one day to drive his car down the highway, with the door open and one flip-flop-clad foot scraping the pavement? A mystery. Like the one that surrounds two women who decide to ride in a Ferrari convertible with towels wrapped around their heads.

What motivates someone else to transport six mattresses on the roof of their small utility vehicle? How is it possible for a third party to drive undisturbed while shaving his beard with an electric razor?

Images like these, and others just as irrational, were shared by the events site Only in Dadewhere evidence accumulates that among Miami drivers there are some who are unique specimens who must be fed separately.

Get into a vehicle in Miami and explore its streets and highways It can be an amazing experience.in which reality fades away and in its place the most unlikely objects and extravagant situations appear, as the aforementioned site showed in a recent publication.

You can see a woman’s butt sticking out of a window while she twerks. You can see drivers colliding with other vehicles as if they were blind, causing absurd accidents. Or you can see a juggler in action as she rides a unicycle.