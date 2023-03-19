‘Tottenham history, that’s it’, Antonio Conte fumes after Southampton draw – Reuters Sports News

Tottenham’s chances of a return to the Champions League next season are starting to look a little slimmer after the side blew a two-goal lead to last-place Southampton on Saturday.

The chances of Antonio Conte returning to coach the team next season look even slimmer after the Italian ripped his players for being ‘selfish’ and criticized the club for not having a winning mentality.

After James Ward Prowse’s added time penalty earned Southampton a 3-3 Premier League draw, a dejected Conte responded by questioning his players’ attitude and accusing them of not playing as than collective.

“I’m not used to seeing this kind of situation,” Conte said. “I see a lot of selfish players. And I don’t see a team.

Conte became known as a serial winner after leading Juventus and Inter Milan to the Serie A title and Chelsea to the Premier League crown. But he is set to end a second season at Tottenham without a trophy after the team recently pulled out of the Champions League and FA Cup. And he could even see the team miss out on a Champions League place as their grip on fourth place is increasingly shaky.

Tottenham have not won a trophy in any competition since the 2008 League Cup and Conte – in comments that will only fuel speculation he wants to leave the club – accused Tottenham’s players and hierarchy of s be content with it.

“I see selfish players, I see players who don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart into it,” Conte said in his post-match press conference. ” For what? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for anything big, yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under pressure. It’s easy that way. Tottenham’s story is as follows. Twenty years ago the (same) owner and they never won anything.

Tottenham would have tentatively overtaken Manchester United in third with a win, but are now just two points clear of fifth-placed Newcastle, who have played two fewer games.

Tottenham had taken a 3-1 lead after Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic scored their first goals for the club and Harry Kane netted his 23rd of the campaign.

Southampton had scored just twice in their previous five league appearances but the hosts have shown the same fight that has recently seen them take points from Chelsea and Manchester United to come back and bolster their survival hopes.

Ward-Prowse’s late penalty, after Pape Sarr had fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the box, added to second-half efforts by Che Adams and Theo Walcott to earn a point for the Saints.

For Southampton, the point could prove crucial in an ever-closer battle to avoid relegation. The club remained bottom of the table, but only four points separate them from Crystal Palace in 12th place.

