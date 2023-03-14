Trivia Questions: the “made in Argentina” game that breaks records and exceeds 50 million questions in 34 languages

It reached 600 million downloads, with more than 150 million active users per year and one of the most active “gaming” communities

the popular game Askedwhich will be ten years old in October, announced this Tuesday, coinciding with the international day of asking questions, which is celebrated on March 14, exceeded the record number of 50 million unique questions available in 34 languages.

Over the past decade, Trivia Crack fans have contributed to the game with suggestions, votes, and moderation of most of the content through the “question factory“, a development that allows users to suggest, rate and translate questions for use in the game.

As a result, more than 50 million unique questions were collected, suggested by users from 180 countries and available in 34 languages, the company informed iProfesional in a statement. etermaxgame developer.

According to etermax, this technology “drives a social and collaborative model which not only contributes to an environment of healthy competition, but is also a reflection of the motivation and excitement that curiosity arouses in people around the world.”

The revolutionary discoveries in the history of humanity and the decisions that mark people’s lives began with a question. Under this premise, nation in 2013 Trivia Crack, the trivia-based video game series that changed the way people enjoyed trivia games, combining the fun of trivia with social interaction on a mobile device.

In 2015 the video game managed to become number one in downloads on the United States App Store, and remained in that first position for 66 consecutive days. Asked Questions reached 600 million downloads until Tuesday, with more than 150 million active users per year and one of the most active gamer communities.

Máximo Cavazzani, CEO of etermax.

A day to ask questions

Thanks to its community of curious people, Trivia Crack moved beyond its initial mobile experience and evolved to become a cross platform game that uses multiple technologies including augmented reality filters, board games, voice interface devices, “smart” watches or streaming services, among others.

“It’s fair to say that it all started with a question,” he said. Maximo Cavazzani, founder and CEO of etermax. “In our case it was: what if we developed a video game where curiosity meets technology, creating a perfect environment for the growth of an international community of curious people? And here we are. Ten years later, we have built a community of global trivia that continually reinforces your commitment to enjoyment, connecting with other people and fostering curiosity,” he said.

“This March 14th we celebrate especially the #Ask Us Questions Day and we take the opportunity to thank, commemorate and recognize our community of millions of curious people around the world”, he added, convinced of the importance of “keeping one’s wits sharp and curiosity active” as “key to finding creative solutions to problems of today and tomorrow.