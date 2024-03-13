Trump and Biden become US presidential candidates

Before 10:00 p.m. Biden won the award of Democratic candidate for re-election, while Trump had about 60 delegates left at that time to declare himself Joe Biden’s official opponent.

An hour later, Trump won sufficient representatives for the Republican presidential candidacy with 1,220 delegates.

Both, without an obstacle rival, won in the four states in dispute: Georgia, Washington State, Mississippi and Hawaii.

The former president was the only Republican in the race for the November elections after eliminating the competition (a dozen candidates) in recent months.

Her last rival, Nikki Haley, threw in the towel on March 6.

This Tuesday, like the so-called Super Tuesday, were decisive for the presidential battle of November 2024 with the rematch – for the first time since 1912 – between two American presidents.

Trump needed 137 delegates of the 1,215 needed to win the Republican Party nomination. There were 161 Republican delegates at stake this Tuesday.

Biden arrived with 102 delegates short of the 1,968 needed to formally become the Democratic presidential nominee. There were 254 Democratic delegates up for grabs in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state.

The presidential primaries began on January 15 in Iowa for the Republicans and on February 3 in South Carolina for the Democrats.

MAGA and Trump call for debates

Under the most unusual harassment politician in the history of the United States and with four pending judicial proceedings, the 45th American president emerged as the great protagonist in the so-called Super Tuesday of the 2024 primary elections.

“¡Thank you – MAGA“Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using the acronym of his motto “Make America Great Again.”

The so-called Super Tuesday arrived for the former president with the important unanimous decision of the United States Supreme Court that restored him to the 2024 presidential primary ballots.

Just eight months before the general elections, Trump and Biden have intensified their electoral campaigns based on their perspectives and approaches to the economy, immigration and foreign policy, the three issues that dominate the latest national polls.

The former president and Republican candidate for the presidential elections, Donald Trump, He challenged his Democratic opponent to debate “whenever and wherever.”

“It is important, for the good of our country, that Joe Biden and I debate issues vital to the United States and the American people,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social network.

“That’s why I call for debates to be held whenever, wherever, wherever,” said the former president.

Except in two states, Vermont and the District of Columbia, Trump easily won all the states that held their primaries by calendar until Tuesday.

Trump also became the first Republican presidential candidate to win both caucuses in Iowa and New Hampshire. Not only did he make history, but his victories were devastating by a surprising margin.

The extreme left, which has tried by all means to destroy the former president, is under the great frustration syndrome. The conservative train advances against all the winds and obstacles in the way. And he adds victories. But beyond his unwavering attitude, his leadership remains like a rock.

Now the former president’s campaign will surely emphasize independent voters who voted against him in the primaries.

Biden, for his part, has a much steeper path than in 2020 and will have to respond, if at all, to all the crises he has created in his three years in office.

This time, in the rematch with Trump, Biden has all the cards to lose, with or without doubts about the electoral process.

Immigration, economy and foreign policy are the key issues for voters. None of the three favors him, and the majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s work in Washington by 70%.

With these same issues, Trump won the Oval Office in 2016 and in 2020 many voted against Trump’s personality with the influence of the Democrats’ discredit campaigns and the mainstream left-wing press. Biden, at that time, was the expectation and was supported by the shadows of him in the position of vice president during Barack Obama’s government.

Biden: deteriorating mental health

Biden is under constant public scrutiny, after serious mental lapses in public and following a report released in February in which special counsel Robert Hur, appointed by Biden’s Justice Department chief, Merrick Garland, to investigate the case of hundreds of classified and top secret documents at various Biden properties, concluded that “criminal charges were not warranted in this matter.” But he described Biden, 81, as an “old man with a poor memory.”

In the document, Hur highlighted that Biden could not say the date he was vice president in Barack Obama’s government or the date of his son’s death.

Special prosecutor Robert Hur, during four hours of testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, firmly affirmed the conclusions of his 345-page report in which he questioned the age and mental capacity of the 81-year-old president, but recommended that no charges be brought against him.

“My team and I conducted a thorough and independent investigation” and “identified evidence that the President intentionally withheld classified material after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” Hur summarized before two House committees.

The special prosecutor was appointed in 2023 by the Secretary of Justice, Merrick Garland, after the discovery in 2022 of hundreds of classified and top secret documents in several of his properties, including a house in Wilmington, Delaware (northeast) and in a former office. .

Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Republicans have harshly charged that Biden has received preferential treatment from his own Justice Department and that Trump is unfairly victimized by prosecutors led by Biden appointee Merrick Garland. Conservatives have called this situation “Two-Level Justice.”

Regarding the economy and with rare exceptions, the vast majority of Biden’s measures have only brought crises: banking crisis, inflationary crisis, supply crisis, labor crisis, mortgage crisis, immigration crisis and national security ; public debt crisis, trade deficit crisis (record in 2021 and 2022), crisis in Congress, fentanyl and synthetic drug trafficking crisis, international crisis and substantial increase in extreme violence in most states governed by the left and the extreme left.

The unpopularity

As a preview of what is to come, Trump made a strategic move against Joe Biden in the middle of the election campaign and almost gave him a checkmate with part of the youth vote by declaring himself against the ban of the TikTok platform in the United States. a position contrary to that of the current American head of state, willing to support an initiative that threatens the social network.

“What bothers me is that without TikTok they will make Facebook grow, which for me He is an enemy of the peoplelike other media,” declared the only candidate in the race for the Republican Party nomination for the presidential elections on November 5, during an interview with the CNBC television network.

Is about a radical change position for the former president (2017-2021), who issued a decree in August 2020 to prohibit the use of TikTok in the United States, due to threats to national security, due to the possible hand of the Chinese regime in the control of the grid.

Unlike 2020, Biden’s popularity is at rock bottom levels below 40% in some polls and 30% in others. Millions of Americans are dogged by historic high inflation for three years, which has crushed the purchasing power of American families.

On the other hand is the immigration chaos with the disastrous “Open Door” policy that has led to serious problems for national security with the arrival of more than 8 million immigrants, including tens of thousands of criminals, members of recognized criminal gangs such as the Tren de Aragua in Venezuela.

Biden’s actions have also caused a more than 40% increase in fentanyl trafficking at the southern border and other powerful synthetic drugs that far exceed the effects of heroin and cocaine. In addition, they have skyrocketed human trafficking and the profits of organized crime that operates in Mexico and in the United States.

For the above reasons, Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate have said “Enough” and firmly demand that Biden close the southern border along with a package of restrictive measures that the Democrats and the White House, under the direct influence of left-wing radicalism, refuse to comply.

