Moscow.- A Manhattan Grand Jury voted today to indict former US President Donald J. Trump for his role in paying to silence a porn star during his campaign in 2016, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, a landmark development. that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and mark him forever as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days. By then, prosecutors working for District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg will have called on Trump to turn himself in and face prosecution on as-yet-unknown charges.

Donald Trump’s lawyer says he has been informed about the indictment in NY.