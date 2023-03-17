Trumpeter Beatrice Reiman wants to create a broader picture of Swedish-Finnishness

Beatrice Reiman has appeared on social media for ten years. He started his career as a tube player at the age of 13 on the video service YouTube. Glimpses of his Finnish background have often been seen in his videos.

– I haven’t thought much about what kind of image I give of my Finnishness. It has always been self-evident that I can live in Sweden and I can also be Finnish and speak Finnish at home.

“Happy and grateful”

Reiman’s videos are made for his Swedish-speaking followers, but they still contain “tastes” of his Finnish background.

– I have made many videos that have given a picture of Finland and I am happy and grateful that I have been able to show a little Finnish culture.