Taxi drivers should be able to exchange their combustion engine motorcycle for an electric motorcycle free of charge.

Uganda counts according to the International Energy Agency still among those countries where electricity is least widespread. Great progress has been made in the last 10 years, however expand power grid. Since the electricity is mostly off Hydropower originated, the government has recognized the great potential that Transport with renewable energy to be electrified and made more climate-friendly. Boda-Boda exchange president Yoweri Museveniwho has ruled Uganda since 1986 (re-elected seven times), has the plan within the next 5 years in total 140,000 e-motorcycles on the roads and to replace as many machines with fossil fuels. This is to be achieved through an exchange program for taxi drivers. “Wedding-Weddings“, as motorcycle taxis are called in Uganda, are an important means of transport because they are the best way to get around the congested streets of big cities.

Several companies now offer taxi drivers free exchange vehicles at. These companies are encouraged by the Ugandan government to offer such barter programs. If you were to buy such an e-motorcycle regularly, it would cost the equivalent of 1,350 to 1,500 US dollars. All companies rely on a business model in which the riders own the motorcycles but not the batteries. These can be used in exchange stations at any time for a fee fully charged batteries be replaced. The exchange should only last a few minutes and thus only briefly interrupt the readiness for taxi rides.

E-Tuk-Tuk with Bodawork sunset © Bodawerk

Several companies involved How Electrek describes, one of the companies involved is the start-up Spiro (formerly M Auto). Whose E-Motorrad Commando has a 6.5 kW motor, a maximum speed of 80 km/h, weighs 102 kilograms and has a range of up to 140 kilometers with two Lithium iron phosphate batteries on board. Other big players in the program are the companies Zembo and Bodawerk. All offer in addition to motorcycles as well electric tuk tuks partly even with a solar module on the roof. Bodawerk also offers taxi drivers their converting combustion engine motorcycles and equipped with an electric drive. Apparently, one motorcycle model is particularly widespread in Uganda, the Bajaj Boxer. Among motorcyclists who have not yet switched, there are apparently Doubts about the robustness of the new e-motorcycle models. Many fear that although they can get a new vehicle for free, they will have more expenses for repairs as a result, reports The Observer.