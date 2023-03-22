UN denounces “vampiric overconsumption” that has “broken the water cycle”

“We have broken the water cycle”, which is “the lifeblood of humanity”, denounced the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday at the opening of the first conference on water held by the organization in half a century. (AFP)



“We have broken the water cycle, destroyed ecosystems and contaminated groundwater,” denounced the secretary general of the United Nations Organization (UN), Antonio Guterresat the opening of the conference on water in New York, the first in almost half a century.

“We are draining the lifeblood of humanity through vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use and evaporating it through global warming”Guterres warned at the UN rostrum, where he recalled that almost “three out of four natural disasters are related to water.”

In a joint report by UN-Water and UNESCO, published on the occasion of the conference, the authors warn of the “imminent risk of a global water crisis”where between 40 and 50% of the population would be left without access to sanitation services and 25% to drinking water.

The report stresses that to guarantee access to drinking water by 2030, the current levels of investment in the subject would have to be multiplied by at least three.

