Un si grand soleil (France 2): a new murder in Montpellier!

As the plot surrounding the murder of Mélissa (Hermine Granville) continues in such a big sun on France 2, the tension risks going up a notch with the assassination of a key character…
The continuation under this advertisement
In such a big sun on France 2, the investigation continues to charge those responsible for the death of Mélissa (Hermine Granville). While James Berry (Edouard Giard) should be condemned for his crime, attention is currently focused more on Régis Tresson (Cyril de la Morandière), whom Manu (Moïse Santamaria) and Aya (Priska Peraste) are trying to bring down for complicity gang rape. In the meantime, it is a seemingly lighter arch that is arriving for Eve (Emma Colberti). A new client, Thibault Delclos (Sébastien Knafo) has just called on his tempting agency to test his wife’s loyalty. A dangerous game for the French teacher, who continues to hide her activity from her companion, Manu…
such a big sun : Manu on the wire?
Precisely, the policeman seems more and more involved in the investigation into the death of Mélissa (which had made many fans react), to the point of making serious mistakes. Yesterday, after a search without result, Manu returned to the video distributor to bring back his belongings. A muscular exchange which turned into a blunder after the multiple provocations of the businessman concerning his daughter Camille (Léonie Dahan-Lamort). An incident that could well cost the policeman dearly while Tresson blackmails him…
The continuation under this advertisement
such a big sun : A character assassinated by…
The producer, who thinks he has the cards in hand to get out of it, could well be surprised by the turn of events. Very impacted by this case, judge Cécile Alphand (Marie-Gaëlle Cals) shares her feelings with her husband Christophe (Hubert Benhamdine) who seems particularly annoyed by the fact that the broadcaster can get away with it. To the point of awakening his vigilante impulses? In an excerpt from Monday’s episode, we can see the veterinarian entering, cap on his head and threatening face, in Tresson’s office. If the crime is not seen, the title of the video leaves little doubt about the outcome of the episode. A murder that should upset the investigation, and perhaps worry Manu…