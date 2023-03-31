UNAM will sanction lack of academic honesty, annul dishonest titles

The University Council (CU) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in order to prevent and sanction the lack of honesty and academic integrity, this Thursday will analyze and modify the regulations of the university regulations.

The regulations that would be modified are the General Statute, the general regulations of University Studies; of Exams; and the UNAM Library and Information System. Also the Regulations of the University Court and the Honor Commission.

Lack of academic honesty will be punished

The UNAM would modify some regulations to punish academic dishonesty



According to what has just been mentioned, the highest governing body of the UNA; It will also evaluate the approval of the 2022 Annual Account, in which the exercise of 52 thousand 257 million pesos is presented.

It will also analyze appointing the independent public accountant who will rule on the 2023 Annual Account, and it will be the plenary session of the CU that will also decide on the appointment of the substitute on the Governing Board for José de Jesús Orozco Henríquez, who will terminate his functions.

Likewise, it will evaluate the opinions of the Academic Work Commission to confer the rank of emeritus researcher on Dr. Laura Aurora Benítez Grobet and emeritus professors on Dr. Rubén Argüero Sánchez, Juan Gerardo Oliva Salinas and Jorge Fernández Ruiz.

UNAM will annul dishonest titles

This decision would be rooted in the case of Yasmín Esquivel



After the approval of a series of reforms to various internal regulations regarding integrity, titles and certificates obtained through dishonest academic practices may be annulled.

The collegiate decision-making body of the University modified various articles of the UNAM General Statute, as well as the general regulations for University Studies, exams and the Library and Information System.

