US hypersonic weapon test failed

A test of US Air Force with a hypersonic weapon failed. That was now Air Force chief Frank Kendall to members of the House of Representatives. The test from March 13th was “not a success”.
The hypersonic weapon AGM 183A von Lockheed Martin was with the 70-year-old long-distance bomber B-52H Stratofortress tested by Boeing. Reach the guns Mach 5 making them difficult to track and shoot down. They started from the Edwards Air Force Base Calif on the California coast.
Kendall did not share exactly what problems arose during the test. One report said it had “achieved several goals”. However, the word “successful” was not mentioned in the report. However, the necessary data could not be collected. A team is currently investigating what exactly happened.
Future of program uncertain
In contrast, a test from December 9, 2022 “very successful” and a “big step forward”. 2 more prototypes are available to the Air Force for testing. “We will likely have to make a decision on the fate of the ARRW once the analysis is complete,” Kendall said. It is hoped that the two follow-up tests can still be carried out.
The ARRW program (Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon) is on shaky ground, reports Defense News. The interest in HACM program (Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile) is larger (more on that here). The topic came up during the fiscal year 2024 budget hearing. The ARRW program previously received $115 million in grants, but the HACM program $423 million.
China and Russia have already invested large sums in the development of the missiles. According to Defense News, some lawmakers are observing this with great concern, since the US does not have enough resources for its own hypersonic weapons.