US hypersonic weapon test failed

The US Air Force admitted that testing of the AGM-183A was “not a success” in early March.

A test of US Air Force with a hypersonic weapon failed. That was now Air Force chief Frank Kendall to members of the House of Representatives. The test from March 13th was “not a success”. The hypersonic weapon AGM 183A von Lockheed Martin was with the 70-year-old long-distance bomber B-52H Stratofortress tested by Boeing. Reach the guns Mach 5 making them difficult to track and shoot down. They started from the Edwards Air Force Base Calif on the California coast.

9 Pictures View slide show



Kendall did not share exactly what problems arose during the test. One report said it had “achieved several goals”. However, the word “successful” was not mentioned in the report. However, the necessary data could not be collected. A team is currently investigating what exactly happened. Future of program uncertain In contrast, a test from December 9, 2022 “very successful” and a “big step forward”. 2 more prototypes are available to the Air Force for testing. “We will likely have to make a decision on the fate of the ARRW once the analysis is complete,” Kendall said. It is hoped that the two follow-up tests can still be carried out.