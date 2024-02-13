Usher y Jennifer Goicoechea se casan tras Super Bowl

MIAMI.- After his presentation at halftime of the Super Bowl the singer Usher contracted marriage with Jennifer Goicoechea after five years of dating. The couple has two children in common.

Magazine People confirmed that the 45-year-old artist and the 40-year-old music executive got married on the night of February 11, after finishing the game in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers and were crowned two-time champions of the National Football League (NFL).

The ceremony took place in an outdoor chapel that has capacity for 30 guests. The couple had allegedly applied for a marriage license days before the show. The artist’s mother, Jonetta Patton, witnessed the union, according to the marriage certificate to which People had access.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and got married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by family and close friends,” a representative for the singer said in an exclusive statement to the magazine.

The letter expresses that the couple is happy, they want to continue raising their children together and are grateful for the support of family, friends and followers.

Usher and Jennifer’s relationship

Rumors about the union began hours after the end of the game, when the singer was photographed wearing a wedding ring on his left hand. His partner was also caught wearing an all-white off-the-shoulder pantsuit and jacket.

Although for some it was a surprise, Usher had already announced that there was the possibility of a wedding.

“Obviously we have committed to living together our entire lives thanks to our children. It wouldn’t be strange if we got married,” he said in an interview he gave to People prior to the Super Bowl.

He claimed that it is an honor for him to have found Jennifer: “When you find someone who you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he added.

“And we will be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really feel like I have an incredible partner that I respect,” he said.

The relationship between Usher and Jennifer began in 2019, but it was not until 2019 that they confirmed their romance. In 2020 they welcomed their first child, Sovereign Bo; and in 2021 to the second, Sire Castrello.

This is the artist’s third marriage; he was previously married to Tameka Foster, with whom he also has two children: Usher V and Naviyd Ely.