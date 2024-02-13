Distribution of OT 2023 songs: list of songs by contestant for the final

Naiara, Juanjo, Paul Thin, Martin, Lucas and Ruslana will be the six Operacin Triunfo contestants who will compete for victory in the final of the format broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. After Bea’s expulsion in the last semi-final, the public will be in charge of deciding which triumph emerges with the victory in one of the editions that have aroused the most interest on social networks.
The final will be held next February 19, Monday, starting at 10:00 p.m. In it, the contestants will once again sing a new group song with the Chenoa participation and they will defend individual proposals to win over the audience. In addition, they will sing the edition’s anthem and the three finalists will repeat their performance from gala 0.
What songs will the OT 2023 contestants sing in the final?
As it is the last gala of the format, the contestants have chosen which songs they wanted to sing to seek glory in the program. Bizarrap’s notes will be heard again for the fourth time and, in addition, the three finalists will repeat their performance from gala 0.
On this occasion, neither the teachers nor the jury will be the ones to determine who the three finalists are. Let the audience decide their favorites and, once selected, The lines will be reopened to assess who is the new winner of OT 2023.