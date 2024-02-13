Distribution of OT 2023 songs: list of songs by contestant for the final

Naiara, Juanjo, Paul Thin, Martin, Lucas and Ruslana will be the six Operacin Triunfo contestants who will compete for victory in the final of the format broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. After Bea’s expulsion in the last semi-final, the public will be in charge of deciding which triumph emerges with the victory in one of the editions that have aroused the most interest on social networks.

The final will be held next February 19, Monday, starting at 10:00 p.m. In it, the contestants will once again sing a new group song with the Chenoa participation and they will defend individual proposals to win over the audience. In addition, they will sing the edition’s anthem and the three finalists will repeat their performance from gala 0.

What songs will the OT 2023 contestants sing in the final?

As it is the last gala of the format, the contestants have chosen which songs they wanted to sing to seek glory in the program. Bizarrap’s notes will be heard again for the fourth time and, in addition, the three finalists will repeat their performance from gala 0.

List of songs for the final Group song: Last Dance, by Donna Summer. With Chenoa.

Last Dance, by Donna Summer. With Chenoa. Naiara: I will Surviveby Monica Naranjo.

I will Surviveby Monica Naranjo. Juanjo: Without Youby Johnny Nelson.

Without Youby Johnny Nelson. Paul Thin: Baby Hellode Rauw Alejandro y Bizarrap.

Baby Hellode Rauw Alejandro y Bizarrap. Lucas: Pillowtalkde Zayn Malik.

Pillowtalkde Zayn Malik. Martin: Golden Hour, the JVKE.

Golden Hour, the JVKE. To Ruslan: Zombiede The Crownberries.

Songs from the gala 0 Naiara: I’m dyingfrom The Fifth Station.

I’m dyingfrom The Fifth Station. Juanjo: Crazy Little Thing Called Loveby Queen.

Crazy Little Thing Called Loveby Queen. Paul Thin: Way Down We Goof Kaleo.

Way Down We Goof Kaleo. Lucas: Of light music, de Soda Stereo.

Of light music, de Soda Stereo. Martin: Somewhere Only We Knowthe Keane.

Somewhere Only We Knowthe Keane. To Ruslan: I Love Rock’N Rollde Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

On this occasion, neither the teachers nor the jury will be the ones to determine who the three finalists are. Let the audience decide their favorites and, once selected, The lines will be reopened to assess who is the new winner of OT 2023.