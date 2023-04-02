Venezuela refines details for the celebration of the Alba Games

Caracas, April 1. The Minister of Youth and Sports of Venezuela, Mervin Maldonado, swore in 600 volunteers this Saturday as part of the last steps for the fifth edition of the Sports Games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), which will be held between on April 21 and 29.

Maldonado confirmed that in this competition, which will be held in Caracas and the states of Miranda and La Guaira, a total of 3,539 athletes from 11 countries will participate, for which 29 sports facilities have been recovered or adapted, according to statements broadcast by the state channel Venezolana of Television (VTV).

He also announced, on his Twitter account, that for this edition of the Alba Games a football stadium will be inaugurated in La Guaira.

On the other hand, the executive secretary of Alba, Félix Plasencia, indicated that this sports competition will serve for the reunion of the nations that are part of the alliance.

The Ministry of Interior Relations reported on Tuesday that they will deploy more than 2,500 officials to guarantee security at the Dawn Games.

This new edition will have the participation of 11 countries -10 members of ALBA and Russia as a guest-, who will face each other in 35 sports disciplines.

The athletes will compete for 2,201 medals, of which 385 will be gold, and the rest will be silver and bronze, the Ministry of Youth and Sports recently indicated, which indicated that more than 6,000 people are expected to participate, including athletes, technicians and referees.

ALBA was created 17 years ago, promoted by the then leaders of Venezuela and Cuba, Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro, respectively, and has ten members (Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis , Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela). EFE

sc/plv