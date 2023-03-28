VIDEO. Environment: subsidies for fossil fuels more than ever harmful to the climate

Last week, the IPCC called on States to change course and do everything, while there is still time, to limit global warming. This notably involves stopping fossil fuel subsidies, currently valued at several tens of billions of euros.

Billions of euros of public money to support green investments. Renewable energies, rail transport, energy renovation. While this spending is climate-friendly, on the other hand, subsidies and tax exemptions still support fossil fuels, up to six times more according to some estimates. A contradiction recognized by the government. “Is it consistent to maintain aid and tax credits for fossil fuels when we want to decarbonize the French economy”, asked the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire.

Tens of billions of euros harmful to the climate



Without these types of advantages, French transport companies could go out of business, while they emit massive amounts of greenhouse gases into the air. “If one of the main objectives is to reduce greenhouse gases, for the transport of goods, it would at least not favor the most fossil-based activities”, calls Nicolas Desquinabo, expert in public policy. In all, between 20 and 67 billion euros of public spending are harmful to the climate. The government is considering redirecting them in its next finance bill in the fall.

Among our sources

The studies of Nicolas Desquinabo, independent expert in the evaluation of public policies

http://politiques-publiques.blogspot.com/2022/12/des-transports-fossiles-diminuer-mais.html

The latest report from RAC, the Climate Action Network

Assessments from I4CE, the Institute for Climate Economics

Government assessments

Non-exhaustive list