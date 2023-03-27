Video: Massive office fire in West El Paso

A massive fire at the offices that house a doctor’s practice on the west side of El Paso stunned city residents Monday morning.

The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) reported the incident that occurred before 7 am in the 2900 block of N. Kansas, right next to the same numbering on N. Stanton.

The fire was first reported as a condition one, but was quickly upgraded to a condition three, indicating a much more serious incident.

EPFD reported that there was nothing on the premises, so no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out in a building located across the street from the Albertsons grocery store near UTEP.

The supermarket remained open Monday morning despite the fire, which did not appear to affect its activities.

