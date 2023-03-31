Virgin Orbit, a SpaceX rival, laid off 85% of workers

A The aeronautical company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, Virgin Orbit, has announced that it has laid off 85% of its employees who, according to CNBCequals 675 people.

The decision will have been made after Virgin Orbit had problems finding funding for the company, with the company having (allegedly) no choice but to lay off these employees.

That was the justification of CEO Dan Hart, who said “he had no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic and extremely painful changes”.

