Visit of King Charles III to France: an appointment canceled due to social protest in France

Due to the social crisis and the mobilization against the pension reform, King Charles III will not travel to France for his first state visit, which was to begin on Monday. Live from the Élysée, Anne Bourse takes stock of the situation.

The tense social climate of the last few weeks in France will have got the better of the State visit by King Charles III to France. “We learned this in a press release which was sent earlier by theÉlysée, where it is clearly stated that this visit has been postponed due to the new day of actions scheduled for next Tuesday. It actually falls in the middle of the king’s visit which was scheduled for March 26 to 29.“, declares Anne Bourse, live from the palace of the Élysée, Friday March 24. “The decision was taken after a phone call between the president and the king this morning.”continues the journalist.



Overflow risks

“This visit, in the midst of social anger, risked being disrupted. The trade unionists had already said that it was in their sights. There was in particular this dinner planned for Monday evening at the Palace of Versailles where actions were not excluded”, adds Anne Bourse. “This image did not fall at best for Emmanuel Macron in the midst of a challenge to the pension reform. Maintaining the visit became complicated with the risk of overflows and a very offbeat political message“, concludes the journalist.