Walter Mercado: Today’s Horoscopes March 28, 2023

Find out what fate has in store for you this Tuesday, March 28, 2023 with the best of horoscope of Walter Mercado, check the predictions of your day, your lucky number and start the day on the right foot. ohThe Truth News wishes you good fortune!

ARIES

Never give up, Aries. Your persistence can give you good results. Look for people who by your side can contribute to carry out your plans. There are no obstacles standing in your way today. You are willing to overcome everything. Some of your ideas will be revolutionary, but they will be well accepted.

lucky numbers: 12, 24, 5.

TAURUS

Love yourself very much, Taurus. The worst critic you have is you. Do not put so much emphasis on your flaws and try to highlight your talents and your positive side. Forgive yourself your mistakes and learn from them so you don’t repeat them again. Communicate with divine energy, fill yourself with its healing and renewing light. Avoid being next to difficult or complicated people so they don’t infect you negatively.

lucky numbers: 34, 6, 8.

GEMINI

Mental confusion, emotional instability and fear are your worst enemies, Gemini. It is important to recover your inner harmony, to focus your thoughts on one thing, the power of God that lives in you. It’s the energy you need to balance yourself and face whatever comes your way. Live in the here and now.

lucky numbers: 7, 37, 29.

CANCER

Love is around you and if you have not fallen into its networks, there is a good chance that this will happen very soon. If you have had problems with your partner, this is the best time to smooth things over and enjoy a reconciliation. Any activity with your friends will be very rewarding. Shows of appreciation, gratitude and love will not be lacking.

lucky numbers: 10, 7, 13.

LEO

You will seek the company of friends, you will want to share ideas, communicate your plans and have a good time with them. Do not expect everyone to be on the same page, there may be people who do not think like you and find some resistance. The stars highlight your personality and charm, which will lead you to easily get what you want.

lucky numbers: 15, 9, 26.

VIRGO

It is important now to pay attention to the way you manage money, your resources and responsibilities. If you do it correctly, your profits will be double what you expected, if not, the losses will be irremediable. The desire to want more than you need can be a somewhat dangerous temptation.

lucky numbers: 28, 45, 10.

POUND

If you come across a problem to which you cannot find a solution at the moment, look for a trustworthy person who can see what you cannot see. Always keep in mind that an opinion from someone who is not involved in your affairs can be the solution. Don’t compete for power. This is often resolved by moving away or removing yourself from the situation.

lucky numbers: 13, 8, 20.

SCORPION

Do not despair if something does not happen when you expect. Sit back and wait for the results. You have nothing else to do for now, you already fulfilled your part. Let others take action and no matter how much chaos may manifest around you, try to intervene as little as possible. At the end of the storm, everything will return to its place and you will avoid many problems.

lucky numbers: 5, 23, 14.

SAGITTARIUS

Prepare a life plan that is very different from those that have not worked for you in the past. If you are looking for a job, this is a good period to put into practice new techniques, catch up and fulfill yourself in what you like to do the most. Your strong and attractive personality will help you get ahead, so dress to succeed, have faith in yourself.

lucky numbers: 1, 37, 31.

CAPRICORN

You will now feel very confident to take certain risks professionally and the stars will help you and support you to succeed in everything you do. You get out of a situation that affected you professionally or emotionally. You have learned your lesson that all that glitters is not gold. From now on you will not give way to deceit or betrayal.

Lucky numbers: 7, 31, 25.

AQUARIUM

Nostalgia is present in your life. You need the love and attention of your loved ones (especially those who are far from you) and you will try to be accommodating and kind so that they are kind to you at the same time. You have to be very careful and avoid falling into the clutches of emotional manipulation. Start by loving and caring for yourself.

lucky numbers: 11, 9, 41.

PISCES

Today you will be more realistic and less dreamy. Actions are worth more than words. It’s time to put your plans into motion without giving so many explanations. You will receive the applause and approval of others, if you put all your effort and creativity into your work. This does not mean that you do not dedicate time to yourself, to rest, have fun and above all share with your family.

lucky numbers: 1, 28, 7.

