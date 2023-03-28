The complementary stage is already played! Australia beat Ecuador 1-0

The second half began at Marvel Stadium and Australia is beating Ecuador 1-0 with a goal from Brandon Borrello (16′ 1T).

The teams come to this meeting with mixed luck. The local team is motivated by the victory obtained the previous day, while the visit needs to return to victory after having lost against Australia.

Australia defeated Ecuador 3-1 in their previous match and will look for another favorable result at home.

Ecuador comes from losing in their stadium against Australia by 1 to 3.

The local is in the lead with 3 points (1 PG), while the visitor has not a unit and is placed in twenty-fifth place in the tournament (1 PP).

The designated referee for the match was Sang Chae.

Australian formation today

The team led by Graham Arnold sets up its game in a 4-5-1 formation with Joe Gauci in goal; Milos Degenek, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng and Aziz Behich in defense; Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree, Cameron Devlin and Craig Goodwin in the middle; and Brandon Borrello up front.

Formation of Ecuador today

For their part, those led by Félix Sánchez stand on the field with a 3-5-2 strategy with Hernán Galíndez defending the goal; William Pacho, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié at the back; Ángelo Preciado, Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco and Pervis Estupiñán in midfield; and with Kevin Rodríguez and Junior Sornoza in attack.

