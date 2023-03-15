War in Ukraine: tensions between Moscow and Washington after the fall of an American drone in the Black Sea

An American drone crashed in the Black Sea on Tuesday March 14 in what appears to be a direct confrontation between the United States and Russia. Several Russian aircraft would have tried to approach and blind him by spilling fuel.

The drone crashed in the middle of the Black Sea. The US military is actively searching for its wreckage and as a precaution, has remotely grilled all of its sensitive software. On Tuesday March 14, an MQ-9 Reaper was intercepted by two Russian fighters over the international waters of the Black Sea. A maneuver that led to a mid-air collision, prompting severe judgment from the Pentagon. “This incident demonstrated a lack of skills of the Russian pilots. It’s dangerous and unprofessional“, said General Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Pentagon.

Russia hits back at US allegations

According to the US defense, one of the Russian fighters came up from behind and dropped kerosene on the drone, possibly in an attempt to shut down its engine. Before going up too quickly, and hitting it. One of Vladimir Putin’s closest advisers justified the incident. “Americans always say that they do not participate in military actions, but this is more proof that they participate directly in these actions in the war”, testified Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia.

This is not the first time that such interceptions have occurred between NATO and the Russian Air Force.