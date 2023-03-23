We want an All Stars season of LOL: who laughs, comes out! and we already have our cast

While season 3 of LOL: who laughs, comes out! has been breaking audience records on Prime Video since its launch on Friday March 10, 2023, a season 4 has already been ordered by Amazon’s streaming platform. Even better ? A “special” season is being prepared.

Indeed, the imitation of Thomas Pesquet by Pierre Niney, the jogging of Leïla Bekhti or the joker card of Laura Felpin have not finished spinning on social networks and making Internet users die of laughter. If this season 3 was legendary in itself, we can already imagine an All Stars season of the show in which it is forbidden to laugh. Bringing together the legends of the first three seasons of LOL: who laughs, comes out!that’s the idea of ​​the century.

On our side, we already have our ideal cast for this All Stars season of LOL: who laughs, comes out!. Without further ado, we have selected the participants of the French show presented by Philippe Lacheau that we want to see compete in the near future. At least, we hope so.

Who do we want in an All Stars season of LOL: Who Laughs, Comes Out?

Come on, here are our favorites from LOL: who laughs, comes out! on Prime Video. If the best are to face off in a special season, these are the candidates we’d really like to see.

Pierre Niney

It is obvious that a season bringing together the legends of the show would not be successful without Pierre Niney, who demonstrated that he was the king of improvisation during these six hours. Offering us real moments of anthology, the actor was able to show himself up to the task that awaited him. Unstoppable, he chained attacks, valves, falls. There are no less than 5 boxes of his doing. A champion as we like them.

All this because of @Thom_astro.#LOLQuiRitSort S3 part 2 is available! pic.twitter.com/tIHSOUM4bn — Prime Video France (@PrimeVideoFR) March 17, 2023

Jonathan Cohen

True to form in season 3, Jonathan Cohen made us laugh a lot. We will not soon forget his famous foot, nor his many interventions with Pierre Niney. Together, the hellish duo struggled to leave us stoic. Finding Jonathan Cohen in an All Stars season would be the icing on the cake.

Laura Felpin

If we knew she was funny, Laura Felpin dazzled us during this third season. His joker card is probably the funniest of this season 3, and is inevitably in the top of the best moments of the show since its debut. Incredible in her characters, which she masters to perfection, Laura is a queen. And we don’t talk about his improvisation with the mask of Sinok in The Goonies or his reports that are far too real to be fictitious.

Leïla Bekhti

What is good with Leïla Bekhti is that she made us laugh all season long. Intentionally or in spite of it. His imitation of Elvis has flooded social networks in recent weeks and his perseverance is to be noted. What about its unforgettable “No friends, no life” during his joker card or his endless races so as not to burst out laughing? Impossible, therefore, not to summon this virtuoso in a season bringing together the legends of the show.

Gerard Darmon

As for season 2, it was Gérard Darmon who made an impression. His hilarious joker card remains in the annals. With his extraordinary fashion show, the actor reinvents the concept of TV moments. Commenting in a monotonous voice on this “naked” fashion show, Gérard Darmon’s joker card was lethal. It was difficult to remain unmoved.

Eric and Ramzy

Come on, we put them together because one does not go without the other. The comedy duo shone and gave us a good laugh thanks, in particular, to their unfailing complicity. Like he usually does. We would like to find them in a legendary season alongside other champions of LOL: who laughs, comes out!. Eric and Ramzy were also guests in a Squeezie video a few weeks ago and reminded us that their partner is essential.

Camille Lellouche

Winner ex aequo with Gérard Darmon, Camille Lellouche offered us moments of frank laughter during season 2 of LOL: who laughs, comes out!. We would see her alongside the other champions, especially when we remember her hilarious signs or her ultra-awkward joker card.

Ahmed Sulla

The cringe, until the end. In season 2, Ahmed Sylla did not give up to get laughs. Sometimes a little heavy, it still had its little effect. His wild card has folded more than one spectator and so he has his place in a future season bringing together the best candidates of LOL: who laughs, comes out!

Kyan Khojandi

This legendary season would not be perfect without the presence of Kyan Khojandi. Semi-finalist of the first season, he had already made us very (very) laugh during the first salvo of episodes with his “pun intended” panels. But he really stood out during his illustrious intervention in season 2 as a lethal weapon. Remember, he had come to say hello (rather fatefully) to the participants of season 2 of LOL: who laughs, comes out!. We still remember his tattoo of Panayotis Pascot’s mother on the back of his head.

Which participants for season 4 of LOL: who laughs, comes out?

For the moment, everyone is wondering about the cast of season 4 of LOL: who laughs, comes out!. It may be difficult to be level. While waiting to learn more about this future batch of episodes, we know which celebrities we would like to see on our screens next time.

In an ideal season of LOL: who laughs, comes out!, Mister V, Freddy Gladieux, Camille Cottin, Thomas Ngijol and Roman Freyssinet would be there! With these candidates on the program, we should have a good time in front of LOL: who laughs, comes out!. And you, who would you like to see in this season 4?