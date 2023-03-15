Website seeks to collect all the life and work of Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Super Marioros and president of Nintendo

When we talk about the explosion of video games between the early eighties and the mid-nineties, it is impossible for the name of Nintendo not appear. And one of the great responsible for the success of the Japanese company is the presence of Shigeru Miyamoto in their offices.

It is not by chance that Shigeru Miyamoto called him the “father of modern video games” or the “Walt Disney of electronic games”. To his credit, in addition to being the current president of Nintendo, he has the title of having been the creator of sagas like the Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey King y Star Fox.

