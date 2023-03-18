Shazam! Fury of the Gods flops in theaters

It’s going really slow for DC’s latest film, yes downright disastrous even. Shazam! Fury of the Gods opening weekend is one of those worst ever in Hollywood for a superhero film with just under 112 million kroner in box office receipts on Friday. This I compare to the first Shazam reel, which also had a rather shaky start but still pulled in 530 million kroner during the opening night.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is also not helped by the very mediocre reviews, which label it as a really mediocre sequel without bite or much that makes it stand out from the crowd. Zachary Levi himself, who plays the lead role, says he is satisfied with the film and hopes to get a chance to return in the future under Safran and Gunn’s direction.

Are you surprised by Shazam’s gut punch and do you think the movie will recover?