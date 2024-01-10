What happened to Elena Adsuara? The former LIDLT contestant who was Yeremi Pino’s girlfriend

She was one of the main protagonists of the six editions of Temptation Island, but now he waits from the shadow away from the television. Elena Adsuara arrived in the Dominican Republic with the help of David Vaquero. Barbie and Ken promised each other very happily and swore they were very in love, but they did not expect what was to come.

Just a couple of programs after the premiere, Elena saw how her time on the island was going to be hell. With the passing of deliveries, David was getting more and more carried away with María, a single woman who ended up being his partner. and with which, in fact, he has undergone the experience again in Temptation Island 7.

His scene fainting due to a power drop or the bonfire of confrontation that his mother starred in with Vaquero are living history of reality. Evidently, Their breakup materialized immediately and the fracture was staged during a reunion in which David even asked for forgiveness. to the one who had been his partner.

Reunion with love

Despite the disappointment she suffered in the Dominican Republic, Elena Adsuara soon found love again. And, far from moving away from the media spotlight, she came even closer, since her partner was the Villarreal soccer player Yeremi Pino. The Valencian traveled to see him in one of his international matches with the Spanish National Team and supported him with stories on her Instagram account.

The illusion did not last long, because in September Naomi Asensi announced that the couple had ended their relationship. According to the winner of Big Brother, there were problems that caused them to stop following each other on social networks, although they were not third parties. She doesn’t want to give details or make him look bad, because he also has an image, she explained.

I work in a family business

The fame of Temptation Island has hardly changed his life. She continues working in the family business, although she also takes advantage of social networks as a source of income like the vast majority of participants in the program. Of course, he dreams of appearing on the small screen again in another space on the network: Survivors.