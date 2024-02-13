What is Alaskan smallpox? Recent death draws attention to virus

NEW YORK — For nine years, Alaska health officials have been aware of an unusual virus that causes rare and relatively mild illnesses in the Fairbanks area. But a recent case in another part of the state, this time resulting in the death of a man, has once again directed attention to so-called Alaska smallpox.

What is Alaskan smallpox?

The virus that causes Alaskan smallpox belongs to a family of brick-shaped viruses that can infect animals and humans. These pathogens, known as orthopoxviruses, often cause skin lesions. Each has its own characteristics, and some are considered more dangerous than others.

Smallpox is perhaps the most famous of those diseases, but other members of that family include camelpox, cowpox, horsepox, and mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

Alaska smallpox was discovered in 2015 in a woman who lived near Fairbanks, Alaska. It has been found primarily in small mammals, such as red-backed voles and shrews. But pets, such as dogs and cats, can also carry the virus, health authorities say.

Seven people, all in Alaska, have been infected with the virus in the last nine years.

What are the symptoms?

People who get Alaska smallpox have developed one or more bumps or pustules on the skin, as well as muscle or joint pain and swollen lymph nodes.

Almost all patients had mild symptoms that were cured without further medical assistance after a few weeks, but People with a weakened immune system may be at risk for more serious illness.

How is Alaskan smallpox spread?

Officials believe Alaska smallpox spread through contact with infected animals.

No case has been documented in which it has been spread from one person to another. However, other viruses in the same family can spread when one person comes into contact with another person’s sores, so Alaska health officials recommend that infected people cover their sores.

What happened in the most recent case?

Alaska health officials are aware of seven people infected with Alaska smallpox virus since the pathogen was discovered, but the most recent case is the first known case of someone dying from the disease.

The elderly man, who lived on the Kenai Peninsula, was receiving treatment for cancer and his immune system was weakened by medications. In September he noticed a red ulcer under his right armpit and saw several doctors over the next two months for symptoms of fatigue and burning pain. He was hospitalized in November and died last month, according to the bulletin that state health authorities published a few days ago.

The man lived in a remote wooded area and did not travel. He had suffered a scratch from a cat hunting small animals, and one of the scratches was in the armpit area, authorities said.

How can I protect myself and my pets?

Alaskan smallpox is a rare disease that in most cases causes relatively mild symptoms, according to health authorities.

That said, wild animals can pose a risk of infection. Health officials say the best ways to keep pets and family safe are to keep your distance and wash your hands after being outside. Likewise, wild animals should not be kept as pets.

Source: With information from AP