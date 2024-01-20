Whitney Museum and Bronx Children’s Museum

If you value art and culture, you should know that the Whitney Museum of American Art offers free admission and special programming for visitors, every Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This initiative was also extended to the second Sunday of each month.

Free Friday Nights are made possible by donations from museum sponsors and include special programs and music, as well as food and drinks at the museum’s new restaurant, “Frenchette Bakery.”

While on the second Sunday of each month they offer free fun and activities for all ages, including art creation, tours, classes and other programs tied to exhibitions or community events and holidays.

The Whitney Museum of American Art is located at 99 Gansevoort Street in Manhattan.

Although admission is free for these programs, you must reserve your tickets as capacity is limited.

For more information visit WHITNEY.ORG.

And if you are looking to spend quality time with your young children In Your Free Time, we invite you to visit the Bronx Children’s Museum.

This 13,650-square-foot permanent space is geared toward infants and fourth graderswith specific installations and exhibits focused on visitors’ relationships with the county.

Built at a cost of nearly $7 million, the Bronx Children’s Museum features several attractions, including a 35-foot-long water system where children can play with boats, bridges, locks and splash around, while learning about the waterways. local rivers such as The Bronx River, Harlem River and Orchard Beach.

The Bronx Children’s Museum is located at 725 Exterior Street, in West Conclourse, near Yankee Stadium.

Currently, admission to the museum depends on what each visitor can pay, as a donation, but it will soon begin to be charged, in the first quarter of this year, and prices will be announced soon.

For more information about prices, programs and activities, visit bronxchildrensmuseum.org.

Enjoy The Bronx Children’s Museum with your family in your free time. You will not regret it!